Former FSU football recruit among 8 arrested in Hillsborough Co. prostitution bust

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Shavar Manuel, 22, is accused of having a child in the backseat of his car while looking for a sexual act.

The former Florida State University football recruit is among eight men busted by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives in a sting conducted on July 22.

“And in this case, that’s not a good move he made,” Sheriff’s spokeswoman Crystal Clark said about Manuel’s behavior.

Undercover detectives targeted a stretch of Hillsborough Avenue in the Town ‘N’ Country area, Clark said.

“Sheriff Chad Chronister has definitely made it his goal to rid our community of those who are targeting others through sex trafficking. The goal here really is to search for any possible victims of human trafficking,” she said.

Neighbors don’t want the illicit activity in the area.

“It brings around other crimes. It brings around a lot of criminals,” said Millie Rodriguez, who lives in the area.

According to reports, Manuel never played a game at the Division 1 level, instead going on to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

The child in the backseat of Manuel’s car was taken by the Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigations Division.

Also arrested: Alexander Escalante-Ponce, Luis Castro, Carlos Montes, Carlos Torres, Shaun Diaz, Oswaldo Serrano and Daniel Preston