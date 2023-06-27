TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Buccaneer Leonard Fournette said he is ok after his SUV caught on fire while he was driving Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old NFL free agent showed the remains of his Dodge Durango after it was heavily damaged by the fire.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like [to] thank God,” Fournette wrote. “My car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’m still blessed.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on northbound I-275 near Fowler Avenue at about 10:35 a.m.

Troopers said Fournette managed to make a controlled stop on the inside shoulder and escape.

Fournette was a running back for the Buccaneers until he was released in May, according to the team’s website.