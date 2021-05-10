Former Bloomingdale HS teacher to be sentenced for filming students changing clothes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher who secretly recorded hundreds of videos of students changing clothes in a case that shocked the community is now set to learn his fate.

Mark Ackett, a former Bloomingdale High School teacher and girls track coach, admitted to taking more than 300 videos of students using a cell phone camera hidden in a dressing room inside his fashion design classroom. A student changing in the room saw a box on a shelf with a light coming from it and found the phone.

Police said there were 125 victims at the school. They found 27 more videos of people that Ackett had secretly recorded. Some of those victims were also underage.

“They occurred at his home in Hillsborough County. In those images there were three victims depicted that were under the age of 16 at the time,” said prosecutor Courtney Derry.

In April, Ackett pleaded guilty to more than 300 criminal charges connected to the case.

State Attorney Andrew Warren said it’s best the case never went to trial.

“One of our focuses is in avoiding trial, in putting together such a strong case that it would force him to plead guilty, was because a plea spares the young women in reliving their victimization,” said Warren.

Ackett faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for each second-degree felony and up to five years for each third-degree felony. His sentencing hearing begins at 1:30 p.m.