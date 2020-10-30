Former ALF employee accused of stealing over $100,000 in items from patients in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A employee at an assisted living facility in Westchase is facing multiple theft charges after investigators said she stole from residents.

Detectives say 30-year-old Michely Beth Fuentes Arriaga was employed as a janitor by Aston Gardens.

The sheriff’s office says Fuentes Arriaga stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from elderly residents while cleaning their rooms pawning most of the items.

Detectives determined that Fuentes Arriaga had pawned more than 100 pieces of jewelry at a local pawn shop. The items included necklaces, rings, and bracelets, among other pieces.











Fuentes Arriaga was arrested and admitted to the thefts. She was taken into custody on five counts of grand theft, five counts of false information on a pawnbroker form, and five counts of and dealing in stolen property.

Detectives and Aston Gardens management are working to recover the stolen property and return those items to their rightful owners.

“It’s disgusting to see anyone take advantage of the most vulnerable of our population,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Based on the number of pawn transactions made by this suspect, we believe there are more victims. We’re asking them to come forward.”

Anyone who believes they were victimized and anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.