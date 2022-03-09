Forgotten money in thousands of lunch accounts, Hillsborough school district says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sonya Trezevant’s son has graduated from the Hillsborough County Public School system, but recently she wondered if there might still be money left over in his school lunch account.

“I just happened to think about one day, whether or not my son had money left in his lunch account and I suppose that was about six months after he graduated. So, I went to the app, my payments plus app and it had canceled my account out,” said Trezevant.

She eventually went to the Hillsborough County School system website and found she could request a refund, so she did.

“About five or six weeks later I got a check in the mail and I opened it up and it made me laugh at first because the check was for 7 cents and of course, it cost 53 cents to send me the check for 7 cents,” said Trezevant.

The Hillsborough County School system says there are currently 16,141 accounts with unclaimed money totaling $170,108.

Erin Maloney with the Hillsborough County School system says most of the accounts total less than $10, but parents can still get a refund, even if their account is dormant.

“As a parent, if you still have access to your payments plus account, you can go in and see how much money you have in there. If you don’t have access to that anymore, just go to our website… and we’ll send you a check back if you have anything in there,” said Maloney.

Trezevant says there should be a feature that allows parents to donate small amounts of money back to the schools to avoid the mailing cost. Maloney says it’s something the county will now consider.

“We are always looking into better practices and how we can better help parents so this is something we can look into in the future,” she said.

Parents who want to request a refund at the school district’s website.