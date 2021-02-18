TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Ford Motor Company Fund and local nonprofits will distribute over 4 million medical-grade face masks across the southeast on Thursday, including right here in Tampa Bay.

More than 170,000 masks will be distributed in the Tampa Bay area.

Residents are invited to stop by several distribution sites to pick up 20 disposable face masks, while supplies last. Those sites include:

Bartow Ford 2800 US Hwy. 98 N., Bartow

Bill Currie Ford 5815 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa

Brandon Ford 9090 E. Adamo Dr., Tampa

Veterans Ford 7201 West Linebaugh Ave., Tampa

Ferman Ford 24825 US Hwy. 19 North, Clearwater

Walker Ford Co., Inc. 17556 US Hwy. 19 N, Clearwater



Masks will be provided to local organizations in the Tampa Bay area as well.

“We’re really proud that Ford contacted us as a local dealer to help distribute masks in our community. As you know, we’re very active in our community, Bill Currie Ford for the last 60 years. We have 41 active charities,” General Manager Sean Sullivan of Bill Currie Ford said. “Teresa Watts reached out from Ford and we were super excited. So we are giving masks away to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Metropolitan Ministries, the Humane Society and the Crisis Center of Tampa.”

The sites at the dealerships will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Ford and the Ford Fund have delivered more than 70 million masks to nonprofit organizations, state and local officials, first responders, schools and more across the nation.

According to the company, it will hit its goal of producing 120 million medical-grade masks for donation to at-risk communities by the middle of 2021.