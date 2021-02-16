Food & Wine Festival returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is officially returning to Tampa in 2021, beginning on Feb. 20.

According to the park, 22 new dishes will appear alongside the total of more than 110 treats.

New menu items to the festival include five-spice duck lettuce wraps with Asian pear coleslaw and Woodford Reserve bourbon bread pudding.

Guests can also enjoy dishes such as lobster white cheddar Kraft mac-and-cheese, maple bacon cinnamon rolls, and a meatless option of the Impossible slider.

More than 50 wines, beers and seltzers, as well as 20 cocktails, will be available for those old enough to partake from vineyards and breweries around the state, and even the globe.

The full menu for the festival can be seen online.

Live music will also be returning to Busch Gardens on select dates in March and April. Busch Gardens confirmed concerts will be announced soon.

Local acts will begin at the “Coke Canopy” open-air pavilion beginning opening day and running throughout the festival.

Guests can purchase a food and wine festival sampler lanyard to try five, 10 or 12 sample-size dishes for a lower price. The lanyards start at $34.99. Park pass-holders can purchase a 15 sample lanyard for the price of 12.

The festival will run on weekends from Feb. 20 through April 25, with limited capacity. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay still requires guests to maintain social distance, undergo a temperature check and wear a face covering.

For more information and to get tickets to the festival, you can check out Busch Gardens online.