TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are planning to take a trip to Europe from Tampa or anywhere in the U.S., you’ll need to get approval before visiting 30 countries or you will risk being denied entry.

Early next year, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is expected to launch. It will affect passport holders from more than 60 countries that currently are allowed to visit European countries visa-free, according to Tampa International Airport.

TPA said the European Union’s system will authorize travelers to visit the 27-country Schengen area, which encompasses most of continental Europe, plus Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

If you are visiting the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, you will not have to get authorization.

The ETIAS authorization is technically a visa waiver that helps countries know who is entering their borders.

To get authorization, travelers will need to log on to the ETIAS website and provide some personal details, including their address and phone number, any criminal history and information about their travel plans.

The process costs about $8. The fee only applies to travelers ages 18 to 70, but every traveler must get authorization.

ETIAS approval will be linked to the traveler’s passport, which will be checked before they are allowed to depart for their destination, TPA said.

There is no concrete timeline as to when the system will launch. When it does launch, online authorization should only take minutes for most people to complete.

The authorization will allow visitors to stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period. It will last for three years or until the applicant’s passport expires, whichever comes first.

Travelers who want to stay longer will have to apply for a visa.

For more information, visit ETIAS’s website.