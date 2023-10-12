TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s Bearss Groves is once again home to the “largest pumpkin in Florida.”

The massive pumpkin was grown in Michigan and weighs in at 1,500 pounds, according to a news release from Bearss Groves.

Visitors can pose for a photo with the gourd on display and check out the farm stand’s other offerings. It is free to view and take pictures of the pumpkin. Pets are also welcome to visit.

Bearss Groves is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. it is located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd.