TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time since Florida’s permitless carry law went into effect July 1, the state’s largest gun show is coming to Tampa this weekend.

“Florida is a free state,” General Manager Robert Geisler said. “They want to carry. They want to exercise their Second Amendment.”

While it is no longer required by state law, Geisler said he still recommends that gun owners, especially first-time buyers, obtained a concealed carry permit. Throughout the weekend, active and former law enforcement officers will teach four concealed weapons classes inside the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Center.

“Biggest takeaways would be carrying responsibly, when and where to carry, when and where to pull a firearm and we also go over stuff like leaving firearms in cars overnight,” Geisler said. “That’s not such a good idea.”

Geisler strongly recommends that first-time gun buyers take the course, especially as they welcome an uptick of them since permitless carry went into effect.

“So a lot of the first-time buyers that have come in are women and our largest growing demographic has been African American women that want to protect themselves, their kids, their family,” Geisler said.

In Hillsborough County, there’s a five-day waiting period to purchase a firearm, but if you have the state’s concealed carry license, “You’re allowed to come in and purchase a handgun, rifle, or shotgun and leave the same day pending you get approval on your background check,” Geisler said.

Geisler reminds gun owners that they still need the state’s license if they want to travel to other states with their firearm. About 30 other states recognize Florida’s permit.

“If you don’t have the concealed weapons permit, once you cross the border you can’t carry anymore,” he said. “So for travelers, it’s really an advantage.”

In recent years, Florida Gun Shows has eliminated the so-called “gun show loophole.” There are no private sales. Every vendor is federally licensed, so anyone buying a gun must go through a background check.

The Florida Gun Shows is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of admission is $13. The concealed weapons classes begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days.