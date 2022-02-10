TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s first courthouse facility dog is retiring after years of providing emotional support for children navigating the dependency court system.

Tibet and her handler, Brenda Kocher, began their work in 2014 with Voices for Children Tampa Bay, helping Guardian ad Litem foster children as they faced stressful situations.

Voices for Children partners with the Guardian ad Litem Program of Hillsborough County to make sure abused, abandoned and neglected children feel safe. Its courthouse facility dog program ensures a qualified, trained dog be present when a child needs to provide courtroom testimony. The program’s main goal is to provide support so children can “find their voice and share their story.”

Tibet played a role in a high-profile double murder trial in June 2021, sitting by a child’s side while he testified. She also aided a young girl who recounted details of abuse.

“As Tibet began licking her hand, she felt clam and was finally able to share her account,” said Voice for Children.

(Courtesy: Voices for Children Tampa Bay)

Tibet has assisted with testimonies in dependency and felony cases, forensic interviews, depositions, forensic medial exams, sexual assault exams, victim impact statements and more, according to Voices for Children.

Kocher and Tibet have received several awards over the years, including 2014 Statewide Guardian ad Litem of the Year. Kocher helped modify state statute HB 151, which added the term “facility dog” as an animal which can legally provide accommodation to testifying witnesses.

Both will be honored on Feb. 17 for their commitment to the courthouse facility dog program and to commemorate Tibet’s work. Tibet will also officially be adopted into the Kocher family with an adoption ceremony.

Tibet will pass the torch to Lorne and his handler, Dayle Urquhart, who have been helping children since 2020.