Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday kicks off

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2021 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday officially kicked off on Friday.

The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, May 28 through Sunday, June 6 this year. It’s typically a seven-day holiday, but Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that extends the holiday to 10 days.

Tax-free items include flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less, radios costing $50 or less, tarps costing $100 or less, coolers costing $60 or less, batteries costing $50 or less and generators costing $1,000 or less.

You are encouraged to stock up on essentials and build a disaster supply kit to last a minimum of seven days.

Rick Padron with Home Depot in Tampa encourages people to buy early.

“Generators are flying off the shelves early,” Padron said. “The minute someone hears the hurricane is close, they’re in the store right away.”

“If you ended up buying something and it’s still good and you needed to return it you can, but I recommend you keep it and have it for the following year,” he added.