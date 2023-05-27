TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — June 1 kicks off Hurricane season, but Florida state officials are urging people to start preparing now.

A disaster preparedness tax holiday kicked off Saturday, offering savings on the things you need to protect your home and your family.

“When a big storm is headed toward Florida, what do you see customers doing here at Lowe’s?” asked 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers.

“They’re worried,” Lowe’s Manager Renaldo Wallace responded. “They’re running into the stores trying to get everything they need, but they’ve [can] be worry-free by being prepared now.

Wallace offered free hurricane preparedness guides.

They have everything you need to know before disaster strikes.

“Get ready now,” Wallace explained. “Don’t wait.”

“It’s the perfect time because we have the tax-free event.”

The event is Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

It started Saturday and ends on June 9.

“Let’s look at some of the things you would definitely need,” Wallace explained as he walked over to Lowe’s hurricane preparedness section. “Flashlights–these flashlights already come with the batteries ready to go.”

“Think about a cooler, something to keep everything nice and cold,” he continued. “Light sticks, water, garbage bag, [and] tarps.”

This year, common household supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, and soap are also included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.

“I think that’s very important because that gives people the opportunity to buy a little more,” 30-year Floridian Sam Cerezo explained as he walked into the store. “As taxpayers, we should get that support from our state.”

The following items will be exempt from sales tax until June 9.

Pet kennels or carriers

Collapsible or travel-sized food and water bowls

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Trash bags

Other household items

Batteries

Portable radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Non-electric food storage containers

Smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Portable generators

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7063, the largest tax relief plan in Florida’s history, it extended the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from a single 14-day holiday to two separate 14-day holidays.

The second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run from August 26 through September 8.