TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families have until midnight Sunday to benefit from Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday.

During the 13-day event, parents can save on items needed for the school year such as classroom supplies, clothes, shoes, learning aids and more.

According to the National Retail Federation, families are paying nearly $170 more in school supplies than they were four years ago.

Hillsborough County parent Danica Smith has five children and said inflation has made back-to-school shopping stressful.

“It’s still a lot to supply everything you need for every child, the clothes, the shoes,” Smith said.