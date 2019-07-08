Apollo Beach woman crashes into mailbox, deputies find ’99’ bottles in car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a woman after she crashed into a mailbox on Sunday.

According to deputies, Katie Molner, 36, crashed her Mercedes into a cement mailbox in the 6500 block of Surfside Boulevard in Apollo Beach,

Deputies believe Molner was driving at least 40 mph during the crash.

Once at the scene, detectives located several empty bottles of alcohol and an Adele CD. Molner refused to take a breath test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence with Property Damage.