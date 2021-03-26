Florida will soon start vaccinating all adults

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Soon, every adult will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting March 29, all individuals ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The following week, starting April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.
Hillsborough County leaders say they have appointments available for anyone, including the new age group.
How to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay
Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health said it is crucial for the younger adult population to get vaccinated.
“Young people age 15 to 35 are the highest number of carriers in the country. Many of them don’t even know they have it. So we can protect all of our citizens by getting as many people vaccinated now so that those potential spikes that we’ve seen in the past are reduced as much as possible,” Wolfson said.
- Federal Vaccination Locations
- Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa
- Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included)
- Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- No appointments required, no vehicle required, a very limited supply of 1st dose vaccine availability
- Hillsborough County Vaccination Locations:
- Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton
- Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa
- Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com
- TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th Street, Tampa
- Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- No vehicle required – indoor walk-up site To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com
- State Vaccination Location:
- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
- Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru)
- To make an appointment: MyVaccine.FL.gov
- Children’s Board 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa
- Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 4th Thursday of each month, closed April 16th and May 14th
- Pfizer vaccine available
- No appointments required, no vehicle required, limited to 250 doses per day
- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
For more information visit Hillsborough.FLHealth.gov or HCFLgov.net/vaccine for the most up-to-date information.