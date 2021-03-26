Florida will soon start vaccinating all adults

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Soon, every adult will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting March 29, all individuals ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following week, starting April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.

Hillsborough County leaders say they have appointments available for anyone, including the new age group.

How to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay

Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health said it is crucial for the younger adult population to get vaccinated.

“Young people age 15 to 35 are the highest number of carriers in the country. Many of them don’t even know they have it. So we can protect all of our citizens by getting as many people vaccinated now so that those potential spikes that we’ve seen in the past are reduced as much as possible,” Wolfson said.

Federal Vaccination Locations Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weekends included) Offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson No appointments required, no vehicle required, a very limited supply of 1st dose vaccine availability

Hillsborough County Vaccination Locations: Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No first dose appointments available this week. To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th Street, Tampa Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (March 24 – 26) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) No vehicle required – indoor walk-up site To make an appointment visit PatientPortalFL.com

State Vaccination Location: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccine available, Appointments/vehicle required (drive-thru) To make an appointment: MyVaccine.FL.gov Children’s Board 1002 E Palm Ave, Tampa Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 4th Thursday of each month, closed April 16th and May 14th Pfizer vaccine available No appointments required, no vehicle required, limited to 250 doses per day



For more information visit Hillsborough.FLHealth.gov or HCFLgov.net/vaccine for the most up-to-date information.