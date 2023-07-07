TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect less savings when crossing over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge after the Florida Turnpike quietly raised toll rates on July 1.

Drivers making the trek in a standard two-axle vehicle can expect to pay $1.75 in cash. Three-axle vehicles now pay $3.50, four-axle vehicles pay $5.25, and five-axle vehicles pay $7.

Florida Turnpike officials told WFLA.com the state is required to index the toll rates every five years based on the annual CPI (Consumer Price Index).

“By law, this adjustment was required to take effect on July 1, 2023,” FDOT said.

Vehicles equipped with a SunPass save 33.7% off the cash price, so two-axle vehicles would pay $1.16, three-axle vehicles pay $2.32, four-axle vehicles pay $3.48, and five-axle vehicles pay $4.64.

The news comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his “Toll Relief Program,” which was introduced and enacted by the Florida Legislature on Jan. 1, 2023. The year-long program automatically gives SunPass users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50% toll credit to their account.

In its latest saving report, the Florida Department of Transportation said more than $190 million in Toll Relief credits have been issued benefiting 1.2 million Floridians.