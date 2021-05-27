Florida Supreme Court rules against Tampa medical marijuana company

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday the state’s procedure and requirements for licensing medical marijuana businesses likely do not violate the state constitution, overturning two lower court rulings.

Tampa-based medical marijuana company Florigrown sued the state over its 2017 law that established licensing requirements for Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTCs), arguing they were unconstitutional and arbitrary, allowing the state to select winners and losers rather than leaving the industry’s outcome to market forces.

The state supreme court ruled against Florigrown’s motion for a temporary injunction, which had been approved and stayed by two lower courts. In the process, it shot down some of the company’s main arguments for its lawsuit moving forward.

“It’s absolutely not good news,” said Florigrown CEO Adam Elend. “It’s a loss for us, a loss for all the companies looking to enter this market, and it’s a loss for the patients and the system in general. The system is broken in Florida. That’s a big reason why we did this.”