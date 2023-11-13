PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Strawberry Festival released its concert lineup Monday.

The Beach Boys, Black Eyes Peas and Flo Rida are just some of the artists set to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage next year.

Here is the full lineup:

Date Time Artist Thursday, Feb. 29 10:30 a.m

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods Friday, March 1 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Beach Boys

Jordan Davis Saturday, March 2 7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas Sunday, March 3 7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum Monday, March 4 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

ZZ TOP Tuesday, March 5 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Mark Lowry

Zach Williams Wednesday, March 6 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Craig Morgan

Riley Green Thursday, March 7 10:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

Gene Watson

Kirk Franklin Friday, March 8 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Commodores

FOREIGNER Saturday, March 9 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

Flo Rida Sunday, March 10 7:30 p.m. TBA on Nov. 27

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. They can be purchased on the Florida Strawberry Festival’s website, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 West Oak Avenue in Plant City or by phone at 813-754-1996.

“The directors on our entertainment committee worked diligently in planning and preparing for

this highly-anticipated announcement. The research, negotiations, and coordinating that must

take place for us to secure our headline entertainment is such a unique process,” said Florida

Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “I know how much care and consideration has

gone into making these selections and I can promise you this lineup will not disappoint. It’s

‘Out of This World’!

The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Feb. 29, 2024.