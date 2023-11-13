PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Strawberry Festival released its concert lineup Monday.
The Beach Boys, Black Eyes Peas and Flo Rida are just some of the artists set to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage next year.
Here is the full lineup:
|Date
|Time
|Artist
|Thursday, Feb. 29
|10:30 a.m
3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour
OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods
|Friday, March 1
|3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|The Beach Boys
Jordan Davis
|Saturday, March 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Black Eyed Peas
|Sunday, March 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Parker McCollum
|Monday, March 4
|3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|The Bellamy Brothers
ZZ TOP
|Tuesday, March 5
|3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|Mark Lowry
Zach Williams
|Wednesday, March 6
|3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|Craig Morgan
Riley Green
|Thursday, March 7
|10:30 a.m.
3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
Gene Watson
Kirk Franklin
|Friday, March 8
|3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|The Commodores
FOREIGNER
|Saturday, March 9
|3:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
|Jo Dee Messina
Flo Rida
|Sunday, March 10
|7:30 p.m.
|TBA on Nov. 27
Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. They can be purchased on the Florida Strawberry Festival’s website, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 West Oak Avenue in Plant City or by phone at 813-754-1996.
“The directors on our entertainment committee worked diligently in planning and preparing for
this highly-anticipated announcement. The research, negotiations, and coordinating that must
take place for us to secure our headline entertainment is such a unique process,” said Florida
Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “I know how much care and consideration has
gone into making these selections and I can promise you this lineup will not disappoint. It’s
‘Out of This World’!
The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Feb. 29, 2024.