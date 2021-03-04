Florida Strawberry Festival opens in Plant City with COVID-19 restrictions

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday is the first day of the annual Florida Strawberry Festival, and while most of the festival will look the same, there will be a number of changes in place to keep families safe, starting with masks. They are required.

Festival organizers said they are trying to make things as contact-less as possible. Guests must undergo temperature checks at the gate. There will be 100 hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the park, and there will be more restroom units on the grounds to prevent long lines. Faucets were made contact-less as well.

Air scrubbers will clean air in all buildings. There are 110 air filters, filtering air in the AG building. Each building is sanitized each day. Booths, tables, chairs and high contact areas are sprayed down and disinfected.

Perhaps the biggest change was the cancellation of concerts. There will be no performances on the main stage this year, but there will be a number of free music performances on smaller stages throughout the property. Organizers hope people will spread out and not crowd around in one place when they watch.

Over the past two months, festival organizers have spent $600,000 on COVID-19 safety improvements.

“We’re trying to think of everything, but we know there’s no solid script for everything you’re going to face every day. That’s why we have the COVID team walking around saying we need to tweak this, we need to look at this,” said Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 through 12. Children under 5 can get in free with paid adult admission.

Parking is available on Florida Strawberry Festival property in the Blue, Gray and Red Parking Lots located on Ritter Street, off of Highway 92 or Highway 574, and costs $5 for cars, pickup trucks and vans under 20 feet, $10 for vehicles over 20 feet, and $15 for vehicles or buses over 40 feet.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is located at 303 Berryfest Place in Plant City.

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.