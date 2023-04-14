PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Strawberry Festival was recently nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award.

The Academy of Country Music said The Florida Strawberry Festival was selected as one of five nominees in the Fair/Rodeo of the Year category.

“We are incredibly honored to have been nominated for this award,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “Our fellow nominees are outstanding events, and it is a privilege to be in this group. Thanks, once again, to our patrons for making the Florida Strawberry Festival a nationally recognized event.”

The winner will be revealed on Thursday, May 11. The 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

This year, the Florida Strawberry Festival drew in record-breaking crowds. More than 600,000 visitors took place in the 11-day event in Plant City.

The 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival will be held from Feb. 29 to March 10 at 2209 West Oak Avenue in Plant City.