Florida Strawberry Festival lineup includes The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, Lady A

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Strawberry Festival has announced its lineup of musical guests for the big event, which will be held in February and March 2022.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘We’re #1 For FUN!’ with a strong emphasis on bringing folks back together to celebrate fairs and festivals like ours. It’s a time-honored tradition and, in my opinion, one of America’s favorite past times, we’re #1!” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.

Among the performers are The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men and Lady A.

Advance tickets for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased at flstrawberryfestival.com or by phone at 813-754-1996. Specials and discounts will be announced in January on flstrawberryfestival.com.

More than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the 11-day festival, which is held each year to celebrate the strawberry harvest in Plant City.

The event will run from March 3 to March 13.

For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest22).

Thursday, March 3:

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Lady A



Friday, March 4:

3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. Boyz II Men



Saturday, March 5:

3:30 p.m. Home Free

7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle



Sunday, March 6:

3:30 p.m. Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss

7:30 p.m. Sammy Hagar & the Circle



Monday, March 7:

3:30 p.m. John Anderson

7:30 p.m. Kenzie Wheeler



Tuesday, March 8:

3:30 p.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

7:30 p.m. Zach Williams



Wednesday, March 9:

3:30 p.m. Lee Greenwood

7:30 p.m. Jake Owen



Thursday, March 10:

10:30 a.m. The Lettermen

3:30 p.m. The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters

7:30 p.m. Tesla



Friday, March 11:

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. Cole Swindell



Saturday, March 12:

3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots

7:30 p.m. Nelly



Sunday, March 13:

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. Sam Hunt