Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off with food and fun

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City has kicked off with all kinds of sweet treats, festival rides, games, and performances for the whole family to enjoy.

One of the most popular desserts returning to the 11-day event is the strawberry shortcake benefitting Transforming Life Church in Plant City.

You can find all things strawberry at this festival, from strawberry milkshakes to strawberry pizza.

Polar Bear Homemade Icecream has been making batches of their milkshakes for 30 years at the festival.

“We’re just glad to be back to work, we hope everybody comes out and enjoys themselves,” Owner Griff Gillete said.

There will also be several live performances throughout the festival. Some of the shows will feature Circus Incredible with acrobatics and balancing.

“We love the Strawberry Festival, this is our third time invited back and it’s always great to work in our home state. We have a lot of friends and family and fans who we know personally so it’s always nice to be working here,” Lyric Wallenda said.

Another performer is Stephanie Ann, a musician who was born and raised in Tampa.

“This man by the name Warren Hassel came to our school and he had this big bag of violins and said ‘okay kids play it’ and so I started playing it and this was in the 5th grade and so I just started playing it and it was just love at first sight,” Ann said.

COVID-19 precautions will be put into place. For ticket information, click visit the Florida Strawberry Festival‘s website.