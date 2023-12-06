PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — If your favorite artist is coming to the Florida Strawberry Festival next year, you’ll want to grab your wallet. Tickets for the concert series go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly 20 artists will take the spotlight on the Wish Farms Soundstage throughout the 11-day festival.

Country music singer Cody Johnson, the Black Eyed Peas and ZZ TOP are just some of the artists set to perform at the 2024 festival.

Here is the full lineup:

Date Time Artist Thursday, Feb. 29 10:30 a.m

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods Friday, March 1 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Beach Boys

Jordan Davis Saturday, March 2 7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas Sunday, March 3 7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum Monday, March 4 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

ZZ TOP Tuesday, March 5 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Mark Lowry

Zach Williams Wednesday, March 6 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Craig Morgan

Riley Green Thursday, March 7 10:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

Gene Watson

Kirk Franklin Friday, March 8 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Commodores

FOREIGNER Saturday, March 9 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

Flo Rida Sunday, March 10 7:30 p.m. Cody Johnson

“We were thrilled with the response we received from our headline entertainment announcement and we’re gearing up for a terrific sale,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “We look forward to seeing our patrons tomorrow morning and sharing in the excitement of this highly-anticipated day.”

Ticket prices for the shows range from $25 to $65.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 West Oak Avenue in Plant City or by phone at 813-754-1996.

Concertgoers can also buy admission tickets for the festival starting Thursday. Tickets to get into the festival will cost $10 for adults and $4 for kids. On Feb. 29, admission tickets will increase to $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under 5 years old can get in for free.

“We encourage everyone to secure their tickets early,” Robinson said. “Advance gate admission tickets are discounted and concert tickets always make a great stocking stuffer.”

This year’s theme for the 89th annual festival is “Out of This World.” Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows and famous strawberry shortcake.

The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Feb. 29, 2024.