PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Strawberry Festival announced its final headliner for its 2024 concert series.

Country music singer Cody Johnson will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage on Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Johnson’s “Gotta Be Me” debuted at number two on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

“The Strawberry Festival is very excited about this big announcement,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “We are pleased to announce that Cody Johnson will be bringing his incredible show to BerryFest24! The Festival has always strived to bring some of the biggest names in entertainment to our community and Cody Johnson will take us to the next level. COJO will close out our 11-day event, and this show will be Out of This World.'”

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. They can be purchased online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 West Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.

Earlier this month, the Florida Strawberry Festival announced The Beach Boys, Black Eyes Peas and Flo Rida will also be performing at the festival.

Here is the full lineup:

Date Time Artist Thursday, Feb. 29 10:30 a.m

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods Friday, March 1 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Beach Boys

Jordan Davis Saturday, March 2 7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas Sunday, March 3 7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum Monday, March 4 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

ZZ TOP Tuesday, March 5 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Mark Lowry

Zach Williams Wednesday, March 6 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Craig Morgan

Riley Green Thursday, March 7 10:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

Gene Watson

Kirk Franklin Friday, March 8 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. The Commodores

FOREIGNER Saturday, March 9 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

Flo Rida Sunday, March 10 7:30 p.m. Cody Johnson

Ticket prices for the shows range from $25 to $65.

The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Feb. 29, 2024.