TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tickets to the Florida State Fair will get a discounted price for one day only on Friday.

Tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting at $7 with no fees, according to a news release. Tickets are while supplies last.

Tickets can be purchased on the Florida State Fair website.

The 2024 Florida State Fair will take place from Feb. 8 through Feb. 19.