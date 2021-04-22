Florida State Fair starts Thursday: What to know before you go

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a more than two-month delay due to the pandemic, the Florida State Fair got underway Thursday morning at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, surrounded by county leaders, flipped the switch to power up the ferris wheel and light up the grounds.

People came out to ride the rides, eat the delicious and often fried food and watch some unique entertainment from daredevil and lumberjack shows to crazy animal races. A full list of shows is available on the fair’s website.

The fair usually happens in January, but it was delayed until April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A number of changes have been made to protect crowds from the virus. Unlike years pasts, people will be required to wear face coverings. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the fair grounds. Social distancing is encouraged.

Ticket costs vary depending on the time of week. Admission costs between $11 and $14 for adults, $6 and $8 for children ages 6 and up. Children 5 and under get in for free. Seniors can get a ticket for $9 on Mondays through Thursday.

Parking is free for all fair attendees.

The Florida State Fair will rum from April 22 through May 2. Gates open at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends. The gates close at 10 p.m. each day. The midway opens at 1 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m. on weekends.

For tickets and other information, visit floridastatefair.com