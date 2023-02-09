TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fair is officially here!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson joined the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to kick off the festivities Thursday morning.

The officials “flipped the switch,” illuminating the large ferris wheel and marking the beginning of the 12-day festival. Thursday is “Heroes Day,” which means law enforcement, military and first responders get free admission.

The fair offers dozens of entertainment options and live shows – everything from pig races, to concerts, to demolition derbies. As the first state fair of the year, attendees also get the chance to try new fair foods and rides before the rest of the state.

The fair runs from Feb. 9 to Feb. 20. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. from Monday to Thursday and at 10:00 a.m. on Fridays and weekends.

Visitors will not be allowed to enter after 9:00 p.m., which event organizers say is for safety purposes. There are also new rules for when children are allowed to enter the fair unaccompanied.

“Starting at 6:00 p.m., all 12 days of the fair, if you are 17 years or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older to enter the fairgrounds,” said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair.

One-day tickets for the fair start at $12 for adults and $6 for children, depending on which day of the week attendees choose to visit. You can find more information on armbands and fast passes on the Florida State Fair website here.