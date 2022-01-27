Florida State Fair food: Here are the wacky, sweet and savory foods coming to the fairgrounds this year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fair is known for its wild, wacky and delectable foods from year to year and the 2022 fair is no different.

From sweet to savory, the fair is home to new delicacies, like the “Big Mack” pizza, bacon caramel apples, funnel cake tacos and much more.

The state fair returns to the fairgrounds on Feb. 10 and runs through the 21st. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children.

The list of new food will be updated as new foods are announced on the Florida State Fair’s website.

Sweet

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Deep-fried banana pudding

Location: DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes

The ever-popular DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes is back with a new dish to satisfy a sweet tooth. The deep-fried banana pudding dish features donut holes topped with banana pudding, whip cream and a caramel drizzle on top.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Caramel apple cinnamon roll

Location: Grandma Brown’s Cinnamon Rolls

The location’s cinnamon roll recipe has been winning awards since 1970. This new recipe is topped with cinnamon apple pie topping and drizzled with warm caramel and white frosting.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Cookie dough explosion

Location: Funky Flemingo

The sundae begins with a freshly-baked chocolate chip cookie and is topped with salted caramel gelato and two scoops of cookie dough. All of that is covered with hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream and Oreo cookies.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Pop Rocks smoothies

Location: Cinnamon Saloon

In a new take on a smoothie, Cinnamon Saloon is topping off their fruity beverages with Pop Rocks.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Twisted S’mores

Location: Shockley’s

Ribbon chips are topped with a chocolate-marshmallow drizzle and graham cracker sprinklers at Shockley’s location at the fair.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Bacon caramel apples

Location: The Apple Cart

The Apple Cart’s newest addition to the fair this year is a bacon caramel apple. The Granny Smith apple is covered in house-made caramel and rolled in bacon bits. The location also sells this apple drizzled in chocolate.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Cookies & cream funnel cake

Location: Paulette’s Food

This take on the classic funnel cake dessert is made from a red velvet cookies and cream funnel cake batter and topped with a fudge drizzle.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Deep-fried fruit kabobs

Location: Cinnamon City

Delicious fruit is dipped in Cinnamon City’s “secret” batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Savory

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Funnel cake taco

Location: The Best Around

This unique take on the funnel fake features the shell dipped in “buffalo batter” funnel cake mix. It’s filled with buffalo chicken dip and topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch and Cool Ranch Doritos crumbles.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Loaded fried pickle nachos

Location: Chester’s Gators & Taters

Deep-fried pickle chips, loaded with cheese, bacon, chili, jalapenos and more will be available at Chester’s Gators & Taters this year.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Poutine sundae

Location: DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes

Another delicacy from DeAnna’s, the poutine sundae is debuting at this year’s fair. DeAanna’s fresh cut fries are topped with cheese curds and gravy, with added sirloin steak.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Donut dog

Location: DeAnna’s Diner

Hamburgers featuring donuts are popular around Florida, but what about hot dogs and a donut bun? DeAnna’s Diner at the fair is offering a homemade donut with an all-beef hotdog and applewood bacon. The dish is complete with icing on top.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair

Hog trof

Location: Rising Smoke BBQ

This baked potato is topped with pulled pork, baked beans, cheese and coleslaw.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Loaded onion rings

Location: Captain Max’s Fry & Seafood Shack

A state fair favorite gets a new look this year with cheese, ranch bacon bits and chives.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Pineapple stir-fried rice bowls

Location: Mobile Deserts & Foods

Stir-fried rice is served in a pineapple bowl and features a fair-goer’s choice of meat, including steak, chicken or shrimp.

(Courtesy: Florida State Fair)

Big Mack Pizza

Location: Pizza Emporium

Fans of the famous McDonald’s burger can welcome this new pizza from the Pizza Emporium into their fair food adventure. The pie has beef, “special sauce,” lettuce, cheese, pickles onions and sesame seeds.