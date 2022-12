TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair announced a new sale on Monday, the Florida State Fair Friends & Family 4-pack.

The $100 bundle, featuring four general admission tickets and four ride armbands will be on sale online from now through Tuesday at 10 p.m.

According to the fair’s website, the deal offers $120 in savings for friends and families.

The Florida State Fair runs from Feb. 9-20.