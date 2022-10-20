TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale on Thursday for tickets to the 12-day event.

Tickets will be available to purchase online Friday for 12 hours only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The sale features the lowest price available for tickets to the 2023 fair, starting at $5 with no added fees.

With the sale, guests can save $10 per ticket compared to purchasing at the gate. Tickets will be available while supplies last.

The Florida State Fair is scheduled for Feb. 9-20. The entertainment lineup and further details about the fair will be released at a later date.