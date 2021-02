TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair announced Wednesday a flash sale for its any day ride armbands.

The fair, which was rescheduled to April 22 to May 2, said armbands will be sold for $25 starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. The sale will go until supplies last.

Admission is sold separately.

To purchase the armbands during the flash sale, visit Florida State Fair’s website.