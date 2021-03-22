Florida State Fair announces entertainment lineup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The countdown to the Florida State Fair is officially on as the 11-day event is just a month away.

Fair officials announced the entertainment lineup Monday, of which includes animal races, music acts and daredevil stunts.

Below is a list of featured entertainment acts at this year’s state fair:

DAREDEVIL DAZE 2.0: Bello and Annaliese Nock! In a fast-paced action with acts like FMX, Motorcycle on a Highwire, Globe of Death and Double Wheel of Steel.

DIVAS THROUGH THE DECADE: Divas Through the Decades is a musical tribute to some of the most influential female vocalists in American pop music. The show features music made famous by various divas including Tina Turner, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Taylor Swift, Gloria Estefan, Carrie Underwood, Beyonce and more!

EXTREME ILLUSIONS: Josh and Lea Knotts have become a crowd favorite at every event where they have performed. Certainly not your everyday "magic" act… forget all you know and prepare to be amazed.

FIREGUY: Watch as the Fireguy shows his expert skills in fire juggling, eating, breathing and dire performing! You might need the Fire Department because this strolling show will be ON FIRE

GASCAR CRAZY ANIMAL RACES: Inter-species animal racing like you've never seen before! Goats, sheep, chickens, pigs and other surprise animals wear racing silks as they hoof and waddle their way around and sometimes over the track.

THE DWEEBS: The Dweebs family band featuring Michael Blue, his two sons and daughter bring an interactive, unique and adaptable show that brings families together. Colorful costumes, crazy stage antics and lots of crowd participation is a staple at any Dweeb performance.

DARK KNIGHTS: Take a step back to the time of chevaliers and destriers. Feel the beat of the hooves as you witness a real-life jousting tournament.

CRISS CROSS FLYING TRAPEZE: Watch as eight people in a daredevil flying trapeze act crisscross each other's paths 40 ft in the air! It's the world's only crisscross flying act.

THE DENNIS LEE BAND: Dennis Lee has entertained thousands of folks at fairs and festivals all over the US and Canada. He blends musical favorites, comedy, country music, old time Rock n' Roll and patriotic numbers together creating his evident singling style and musical production.

ONE MAN BAND: Marc Dobson, a sought-after strolling music and comedy show at fairs and festivals across North America. Starting 31 years ago as a busker (street performer) and after performing at almost every venue type, you can think of Marc as primed for bringing living entertainment to your neighborhood.

HOLLYWOOD CIRCUS: Circus Hollywood cherishes the traditions of a classic circus while providing a new, modern twist that is sure to delight people of all ages.

MANGO AND DANGO: They are known to WOW the audience with their many breathtaking technical circus skills: acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, stilt walkers, physical theater, an unsupported ladder, and cirque style performances.

PAUL BUNYAN LUMBERJACK SHOW: An action-packed competition with plenty of laughter. Log rolling, underhand chopping, springboard chopping, standing block chop, crosscut sawing, axe throwing, and dragster chainsaw competition, just to name a few! The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show features only quality lumberjack competitors known throughout the world.

TOUR OF DESTRUCTION DEMOLITION DERBY: Watch as cars smash, crash and dash until there is only one left standing.

To view the fair’s full entertainment list, visit the Florida State Fair’s website.