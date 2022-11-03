TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets go on sale Friday for the Florida State Fair, and the fair will also be holding a 12-hour flash sale for Anyday Armbands for midway rides.

The online ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. and the flash sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online on Friday. Armbands will be available for $18 with no added fees.

Fair guests who purchase an armband during the flash sale will save up to 55% compared to purchasing one at the gate.

The Florida State Fair is scheduled for Feb. 9-20. Tickets will be available online through 3 p.m. of the final day of the fair. Guests can save up to 30% on admission, compared to purchasing tickets at the gate.

Advance adult admission is $10 and armbands start at $30.

The entertainment lineup and further details about the fair will be released at a later date.