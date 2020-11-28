Florida State Fair a go for 2021 despite pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s official. The Florida State Fair is a go for 2021.

The fair authority announced on Friday that the fair will run from Feb. 11 to Feb. 22. It’s a bit later this year, not due to COVID-19, rather the notable football game Tampa is hosting.

Michael Rogalsky is the fair’s chief operations officer and says there is a lot of thought going into this year’s event.

“We’re working with other fairs, the fair industry, the entertainment industry, the department of health, the CDC,” said Rogalsky. “So we’re really trying to make sure we have a comprehensive plan to keep everybody safe.”

It should be easy for fair goers to socially distance on the midway and other areas of the fair are being modified so patrons can keep a safe distance from one another.

Earlier this month, the President of the Strawberry Festival in Plant City announced they are not going to have live musical entertainment this year. Paul Davis told 8 On Your Side, it didn’t make sense to move forward.

“We can social distance in just about everywhere we are at, with the exception of our arena,” said Davis. “There’s just no way to get enough people in there to make it something that we could afford to do.”

Rogalsky says there’s a special Cyber Monday deal that loyal fairgoers will not want to miss.

“You have the opportunity to buy two unlimited ride armbands, any day ride arm bands and receive two free admission tickets,” said Rogalsky. “So the whole package for two arm bands and two admission tickets is 55 dollars. “

For more information on the Florida State Fair, check out its website.