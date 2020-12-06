Florida State Fair 2021 tickets now on sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for the Florida State Fair are officially on sale.
The fair will run from Feb. 11 to Feb. 22. It’s a bit later this year, not due to COVID-19, rather the notable football game Tampa is hosting.
Adult admission tickets are $9 and child admission tickets (ages 6-11) are $5. Ages 5 and under are free.
Senior admission (ages 55 and older) are $7 and are valid on any Monday-Friday during the 2021 fair.
Any Day armbands are $30 and weekday armbands are $20.
The Florida State Fair will be announcing unique ticket deals on Dec. 9, Dec. 18 and Jan. 18.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit the Florida State Fair’s website.
