TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis says there is currently a supply problem with the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in Florida.

“We’re probably looking at no more J & J for a while. We don’t have any shipments that are on the way for J & J this week, or next week and maybe even the week after that,” said DeSantis.

The governor noted that he’s aware many people prefer the Johnson & Johnson shot over other vaccines.

“Every time we roll out J & J there’s been a big demand for it, people really want it. I think they just want to get that one shot and be done with it,” he said.

DeSantis says there is a production problem but didn’t specify what caused the issue.

Rose LaRose came to a federally-run vaccine site in the parking lot of the CityLife Church at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue Thursday afternoon, hoping to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“I wanted to get the Johnson & Johnson but when I came here they said they don’t have it,” LaRose said.

She received the Pfizer vaccine instead and says for her, it’s important to have any vaccine that’s being given.

“My husband is high risk and also my daughter lives in California and she says she doesn’t want to come near us until we get the vaccine,” she said.

The vaccine site in the parking lot at CityLife Church opened Thursday, but few people seemed to know about it.

A spokesman says they have 500 vaccines a day to administer at the site that will be open through Saturday, but fewer than 300 people per day have been showing up at the FEMA remote location.

Appointments are not required at any FEMA site and as long as the person falls under an approved category, they can receive the vaccine with proper documentation.