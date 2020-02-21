Florida ranked 3rd most sinful state in the US

TAMPA (WFLA) – Floridians just can’t behave themselves. 

The Sunshine State was ranked as the third most sinful state in the U.S., according to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of immorality, such as excessive drinking, gambling addiction and violent crimes per capita. 

Florida is the No. 2 most jealous state, but there aren’t as many hotheads as you might expect–the state was ranked No. 31 for anger and hatred. Florida also ranks highly among the lust, vanity, and laziness categories ranking top 10 in each category.

Tampa ranks highly among sinful cities reaching 33rd in Wallethub’s list of most sinful cities in America.

Nevada was the most sinful state with Texas at No. 2 and California and Georgia rounding out the top 5.

