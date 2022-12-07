TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Florida Purple Alert for a woman who went missing in Tampa Tuesday morning.

Police said Maria Rios-Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Larkhall Place.

Police said Rios-Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has gray hair and wears prescription glasses.

She only speaks Spanish.

Police said she doesn’t have a vehicle and is likely walking on foot. Her family is concerned for her safety.

A Purple Alert is issued when the missing subject suffers from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder or dementia-related.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and reference case #22-483980.