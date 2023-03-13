TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department has issued a Florida Purple Alert for a missing endangered man after he was last seen in Tampa Monday afternoon.

Police said Daniel Hatfield, 45, was last seen walking northbound in the area of North Boulevard toward Sligh Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Hatfield is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 155 pounds. He also has blonde hair and tattoos on both arms.

According to TPD, he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a baseball cap and was carrying a backpack. Authorities believe he may be in the area of Sligh Avenue and Nebraska Avenue.

Anyone with information on Hatfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.