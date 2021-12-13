Florida Poison Control: 35 hospitalized for severe bleeding after taking ‘spice’ in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An uptick in synthetic marijuana use in Hillsborough County has landed 35 people in the hospital for severe bleeding over the last few days, according to Florida Poison Control.

The organization said there has been an outbreak in severe bleeding related to people buying “spice” from local dealers.

“The Poison Control Center sent clinical alerts to all Emergency Departments and has asked them to report new cases,” a statement said. “We are closely monitoring this situation and working with public health agencies. Toxicologists and poison specialists are assisting hospitals in the treatment of these poisoned patients.”

According to experts, these symptoms can develop quickly among those who use the synthetic cannabinoids.

If you or someone you know is bleeding after using spice, head to the nearest emergency room. Those who need help with poison emergencies or questions can call the 24/7 line at 1-800-222-1222.

