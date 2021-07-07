Florida parents sue Tampa Catholic school, question its teachings

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida couple is suing a Catholic school and demanding the return of a large donation, saying it isn’t adhering to Catholic values because of the way it’s handling issues like race and accepting the LGBTQ community.

Anthony and Barbara Scarpo filed their lawsuit against the Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa last month. It comes four years after the couple pledged $1.35 million to the school. 

The couple claims the school has “lost its way” by embracing a “woke culture” where priority is given to “gender identity, human sexuality and pregnancy termination among other hot button issues.”

The lawsuit says the Scarpos paid $240,000 toward the pledge as of 2018. The school says it is adhering to Catholic values

