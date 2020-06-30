Florida Orthopaedic Institute warns patients of potential data breach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Patients of a large medical group are getting the warning to check their personal information after servers were hacked months ago.

The Florida Orthopaedic Institute says they discovered a “potential data security incident” on April 9. Patients are just learning their personal information may be in jeopardy.

In a letter dated June 19, some patients were told FOI fell victim of the ransomware attack and immediately started investigating. On May 6, they found personal information of certain patients may have been taken.

The list of information at risk is a long one. Names, birthdays, social security numbers, medical information and so much more was accessed during the breach.

Patients are advised to keep an eye out for any misuse of identity or personal information.

Looking to mitigate the data hack FOI says they’re working with an outside company to provide identity monitoring to endangered patients. The service will provide services at no costs.

Questions should be directed to FOI. Patients can sign up for the identity monitoring service by going here or calling 1-844-961-2414. The deadline to enroll is September 30.