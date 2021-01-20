Florida ‘Monkey Whisperer’ charged in illegal wildlife trade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A federal indictment says a Florida man known as “the Monkey Whisperer” has been charged with illegally transporting and selling primates.

The documents unsealed Wednesday say Jimmy Wayne Hammonds has been charged with conspiracy, trafficking and submitting a false record in violation of a federal law involving the illegal trade in wildlife.

A Justice Department statement says Hammonds operated a wildlife breeding business through which he tried to sell a capuchin monkey to a buyer in California and also sold endangered cotton-top tamarins.

If convicted, he could face more than 30 years in prison. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.