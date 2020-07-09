Florida man with Pikachu tattoo charged with attempted murder

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of shooting a man in the leg.

According to deputies, Jose Manuel Zayas, 30, shot the victim on San Diego Lane in Dover and attempted to drive away.

Deputies were able to locate Zayas after the victim called 911 and was able to give deputies a description of the vehicle Zayas attempted to drive away in.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Zayas is charged with resisting an officer without violence, false name to law enforcement officer, attempted murder in the second degree firearm – great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm,