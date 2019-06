TAMPA (WFLA) – A man in Hillsborough County is facing drug charges after a deputy caught him playing Pokemon Go in a closed Tampa park.

Jonathan Ortiz, 29, was found in Beacon Meadows Park after hours by a Hillsborough deputy.

A Hillsborough deputy observed Ortiz had marijuana in plain view and also noted Ortiz was actively trying to catch a wild Pokemon.

A search of Ortiz’s vehicle yielded 3.5 grams of Cocaine, 5.5 pounds of THC Oil, and 1 pound of Marijuana.