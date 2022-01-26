Florida man arrested after missing Tampa girls found in Michigan

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in the Muskegon, Michigan area after he was found with three girls who were reported missing from the Tampa Bay area, authorities say.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirmed that a Florida man in his mid-20s was arrested at a Fruitport Township hotel with three underage girls.

The girls were taken into protective custody by the Fruitport Township police. There is currently no allegation that the girls were forced, taken against their will or abducted, Maat said. Their parents have been notified and two of those parents were expected to be on their way from Florida to Michigan to get the girls.

The situation is still under investigation.

