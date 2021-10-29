Florida Highway Patrol prepares for Halloween weekend, shares safety tips for families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is Halloween weekend, and law enforcement is doing what they can to protect trick-or-treaters. Every year, there is an increase in deadly crashes during the holiday.

Staying vigilant is probably one of the most important things drivers can do. This weekend, it’s going to be easy to get distracted by all the spooky things.

A recent study by AutoInsurance.org shows that from 2004 to 2018, law enforcement saw an increase in deadly crashes—and 18% of those who die on Halloween are kids.

“It’s an issue that we’ve encountered before. Yes, so preparing for that,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol tells 8 On Your Side contributing factors include trick-or-treaters out at dusk or after dark, distractions like costumes and the number of pedestrians all out at once.

There are things that parents can do to protect their families, starting with what they wear.

“We encourage them to wear bright colored clothes so they can be seen by other drivers reflective arm bands like little pedestrian lights hanging off their children even you yourself the parents so you can be seen,” Gaskins said.

There’s a lot to be said to drivers as well. The Florida Highway Patrol says drivers should pay more attention while on the roads this weekend.

“Expect there to be kids running back and forth from house to house so drive slowly, make sure your lights are on the phones are down so we’re not distracted. Pay attention so someone doesn’t get hurt,” Gaskins said.

Law enforcement will be out with full enforcement of traffic laws this weekend to help communities have fun and stay safe.