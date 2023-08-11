TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A data breach has been gripping the public health sector for the last several weeks, affecting organizations that use the MOVEit file transfer tool — a third-party service that complies with HIPAA regulations.

An alert was issued Friday that Florida Healthy Kids Corporation experienced a data breach that may affect the privacy of certain individuals’ personal information.

The notice was sent by Maximus, which is an administrative service provider to Healthy Kids.

The incident involved a vulnerability with the MOVEit tool.

“We’re seeing hacking groups and bad actors getting more resourceful and running it like a business,” said Tony Sabaj, head of security engineering for Check Point Software.

Sabaj is drawing attention to the value of stolen medical records.

“A full complete medical record can go for as much as $1,000 on the dark web,” he said.

Private information of Florida children enrolled in low-cost insurance could be compromised as well. Healthy Kids didn’t respond to questions from 8 On Your Side about a breach or how many people could be affected.

“No one actually does a security assessment to see what information they’re retaining and how they’re protecting the information,” said Courtney H. Jackson, CEO and founder of Paragon Cyber Solutions. “That’s very important.”

Paragon Cyber Solutions is based in Tampa and specializes in security assessment for third-party vendors to mitigate the risk of a cyberattack.

“Cybersecurity threats are ever evolving,” Jackson said. “We see a lot of the same threats repeat over time and unfortunately, people aren’t putting protections in place to prevent it from occurring. They’re going to get more sophisticated.”