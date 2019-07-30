Florida group hopes to ban assault weapons

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gail Swartz lost her nephew in the mass murder at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Before that she says she’s the last person you would have expected to head a movement to ban assault weapons, but that’s where she finds herself now.

“My nephew was one of the victims, trust me, no one else should have to live the nightmare that my family is living in and what we want to do is help save lives,” said Swartz.

She chairs the group “Ban Assault Weapons Now”. The group has collected more than 100,000 signatures on a petition for a constitutional amendment in Florida that would ban any rifle or shotgun that could carry more than 10 rounds.

“No one needs to go hunting with a rifle that sprays bullets all over the place and doesn’t need to be reloaded until its shot 30 or 40 rounds,” said Swartz.

She believes a majority of people in Florida will support the measure.

“This is something that is common sense. I’ll tell you the majority of Floridians support this issue because we’ve lived through two mass shootings,” said Swartz.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and others oppose the plan. Moody has filed a motion with the Florida Supreme Court to block the measure from ever making it to the ballot.

“By using the term, assault weapons and making the definition so broad that it would include most common shotguns and hunting rifles and those that would include much less that was included in the petition highlights why it is a trick,” said Moody.